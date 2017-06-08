Leigh Day's Iraqi Torture Claims Verdict Expected Friday
Summary : The decision of whether or not Leigh Day and its solicitors are guilty of dishonesty and other charges related to supporting false claims of torture against British troops is expected Friday. Leigh Day is accused of making false claims of torture and murder at the hands of the Ministry of Defence against Iraqis.
