Lee Rigby murderer 'radicalising lags into ISIS soldiers who f...
Dozens of prisoners are reported to have fallen for his hate and vowed to become jihadis when they are eventually freed to pledge their allegiance to ISIS. The Rapid Response Division are an elite wing of the Iraqi security forces, who are driving ISIS jihadis from the city of Mosul A prison official said Online: "Adebolajo spends most of his waking hours preaching his distorted form of Islam to anyone who will listen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC