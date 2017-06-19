Islamic State destroys mosque where B...

Islamic State destroys mosque where Baghdadi delivered first speech as 'caliph'

13 hrs ago

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi delivering his first speech as "Caliph Ibrahim" at the Al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul in July 2014. The Iraqi government announced today that the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul has been destroyed.

Chicago, IL

