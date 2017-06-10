ISIS has killed hundreds of Iraqi cit...

ISIS has killed hundreds of Iraqi citizens in desperate drive in Mosul

Iraqi forces, backed by airstrikes from a U.S.-led coalition, have made advances into the city, and ISIS has responded in brutal fashion to halt the flight of civilians they want to use as human shields, the United Nations said. The deadliest attack came last Thursday, when at least 163 civilians, including women and children, were killed near a Pepsi factory as they headed out of the Shifa neighborhood of Mosul, the U.N.'s human rights office in Geneva said.

