ISIS Claims Major Terror Attacks Across Half A Dozen Countries During Ramadan

The Islamic State has been extremely active during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, claiming major attacks across half a dozen countries and smaller attacks in a number of others. The extremist organization promotes Ramadan as a time of increased spiritual rewards for terrorism and violent extremism, according to the SITE Intel Group, which monitors jihadi activity worldwide.

