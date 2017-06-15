IS propaganda hard hit by killings, b...

IS propaganda hard hit by killings, battlefield setbacks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

This undated frame grab from video posted online Friday, May 19, 2017, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group, shows IS fighters who recently joined the group receiving military training in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC