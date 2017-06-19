IS militants destroy 12 century mosqu...

IS militants destroy 12 century mosque in Iraq's Mosul

The Islamic State group destroyed Mosul's 12th century al-Nuri mosque and its iconic leaning minaret known as al-Hadba, when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures on Wednesday night, Iraq's Ministry of Defense said. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi tweeted early Thursday that the destruction was an admission by the militants that they are losing the fight for Iraq's second-largest city.

Chicago, IL

