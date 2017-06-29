IS - facing endgame in Mosul and defeat in Raqqa'
Islamic State is facing its "endgame" in its former Iraqi stronghold in Mosul, while there is "irreversible momentum" towards its defeat at its Syrian base in Raqqa, the Defence Secretary has said. Sir Michael Fallon revealed RAF warplanes have hit more than 700 targets to support the expected imminent liberation of Mosul, where IS, also known as Daesh, declared its supposed "caliphate" three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|5 hr
|Mosque boom boom
|1
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC