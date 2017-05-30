IS backs off ISIS surrenders Baaj, hi...

IS backs off ISIS surrenders Baaj, hideout of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Iraq, after 14 years

Baghdad, June 5: In what can be considered a major feat against the Islamic State, the terrorist group has surrendered the key town of Baaj in north-west Iraq. Noteworthy that this town of Baaj, which was under the IS's control throughout the 14 years of war and insurgency, was a known hideout of the terrorist group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

