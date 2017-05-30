Iraq's army is fighting ISIS with bul...

Iraq's army is fighting ISIS with bulldozers

In the city of Mosul, the fight between Iraqi forces and ISIS fighters unfolds block by block - and bulldozers are leading the charge. Mosul is critical to both sides and, although ISIS retains control over only a few neighborhoods in the western part of city, its fighters are entrenched, digging trenches and planting bombs along the streets.

