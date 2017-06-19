Iraq's al-Abadi to visit S.Arabia, Kuwait, Iran soon
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi will soon visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and then Iran as a reconciliatory effort as the Saudi-led political and economic boycott of Qatar is escalating, according to Iraqi media outlets. Al-Abadi postponed a planned visit to Saudi Arabia last week to avoid taking sides in the rift between the kingdom and Qatar, Iraqi officials said on Thursday.
