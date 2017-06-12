Iraqis and Saudis at odds over Abadi'...

Iraqis and Saudis at odds over Abadi's visit to Riyadh

18 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Riyadh says Iraq postponed al-Abadi's visit, while Baghdad claims it did not set Wednesday as date of the trip. Officials from Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Thursday expressed conflicting accounts over a postponed proposed visit to Saudi Arabia by the Iraqi Prime Minister, as the Gulf diplomatic crisis drags on.

