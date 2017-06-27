Iraqi zoo gives rare glimpse of white lion
The male lion was born in Baghdad's Al Zawra zoo, the first to be born in the country. Officials said the lion's mother is pregnant again, and are hopeful that the new arrival will also be a white lion.
