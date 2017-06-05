Iraqi vigilantes are shooting ISIS jihadis dead in revenge

Vigilante revenge against ISIS: Terror group's fighters are tied up, blindfolded and shot in the head and their families' homes burned to the ground near Mosul This photo of a hand grenade was posted on the vigilante group's Facebook page along with a chilling warning A vigilante group in Iraq is taking the law into their own hands by killing people they claim are members of ISIS . Eleven suspected jihadists who were recently found blindfolded, bound and shot to death on the side of the road 20 miles south of Mosul are some of the victims of the group, which on its Facebook page tells supporters to 'burn' the families and homes of ISIS members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.