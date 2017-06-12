Iraqi Vice President visits Egypt for talks with Shoukry
"The talks will include promoting cooperation between Egypt and Iraq, latest developments in the situation in Iraq, international and regional issues of common interest to the two countries and Egypt's efforts fighting terrorism," Al- Masry Al- Youm reported. Allawi received the Egyptian ambassador in Baghdad, Iraq, last week to discuss challenges facing the Arab nation with special reference to the importance of dialogue and cooperation in facing them.
