Iraqi military pushes deeper into Mosul's Old City

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Iraq's military pushed deeper into Mosul's Old City on Wednesday, taking two more districts from Islamic State and bringing it closer to total control of the city. The army's 16th infantry division captured Hadarat al-Saada and al-Ahmadiyya, the military said in a statement.

