Iraqi Kurds to vote on independence in September

Iraqi Kurdish officials announced Wednesday that Kurds in Iraq's autonomous northern region will hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 25. Masoud Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdish regional government, announced the vote on Twitter.

