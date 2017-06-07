Iraqi Kurds to vote on independence in September
Iraqi Kurdish officials announced Wednesday that Kurds in Iraq's autonomous northern region will hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 25. Masoud Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdish regional government, announced the vote on Twitter.
