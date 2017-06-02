Iraqi hacker arrested for targeting security agency
Baghdad: An Iraqi activist has been arrested for hacking the National Security Service's website and posting a message criticising it, but his detention has inspired further hacks calling for his release. Hussein Mahdi had previously targeted other Iraqi government websites to air grievances against the authorities, who have now responded in kind with posts on his social media accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC