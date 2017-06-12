Iraqi girl reunited with family 3 yea...

Iraqi girl reunited with family 3 years after IS abduction

18 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The Ashti camp in Iraq's northern city of Arbil on Saturday celebrated the return of a girl whose abduction by jihadists three years ago sent shockwaves through her Christian community. Joy filled the prefab unit that is now the home of six-year-old Christina Ezzo Obada's family, who were forced to flee the town of Qaraqosh, which lies between Arbil and Mosul and was taken over by the Islamic State group in mid-2014.

