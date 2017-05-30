Iraqi forces take one of four districts in Mosul's IS-held enclave

The elite Counter Terrorism Service units took the Sihha district, about one week after the start of operations to dislodge the militants from the enclave and finish off the offensive to capture Mosul, now in its eighth month. With the loss of Sihha, the enclave has shrunk to three districts alongside the western bank of the Tigris river -- the densely populated Old City center, Zanjili and the Medical City.

