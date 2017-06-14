Iraqi forces repel Islamic State counter-attack in west Mosul

Smoke billows after a mortar attack coming from the Islamic State militants positions, near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro BAGHDAD: Iraqi forces repelled a major counter-attack by Islamic State fighters at dawn on Wednesday in a district south of the Old City of Mosul, their remaining enclave in the city, a police commander said.

