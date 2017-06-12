Iraqi forces launch final assault on ISIL-held Mosul Old City
Iraqi forces began storming the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant -held Old City of Mosul on June 18, an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month campaign to seize the militants' stronghold. The historic district is the last still under control of the militants in the city which used to be their capital in Iraq.
