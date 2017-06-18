Iraqi Forces Launch Assault On Last R...

Iraqi Forces Launch Assault On Last Remaining ISIS Stronghold In Mosul

Read more: National Public Radio

Iraqi forces advance towards Mosul's Old City on Sunday, an offensive to retake the last district in the city still held by the Islamic State. Military commanders say the assault began at dawn after overnight airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

Chicago, IL

