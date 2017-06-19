Iraqi Forces Fight Door-to-Door in Ba...

Iraqi Forces Fight Door-to-Door in Battle for Final Daesh Stronghold

Read more: Al Bawaba

A member of Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service patrols an alley during the advance towards the Old City of Mosul on June 19, 2017 as the ongoing offensive continues to retake the last district still held by Daesh fighters. Erbil- Iraqi forces began storming ISIS-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

Chicago, IL

