Iraqi Forces Capture Daesh-held Baaj Area Near the Syrian Border

Pro-government fighters on Sunday captured Baaj, an area near border with Syria, from Daesh militants, according to an Iraqi police officer. "More than 500 Hashd al-Shaabi fighters forced their way into the southern entrance of Baaj district," captain Jabbar Hassan told Anadolu Agency.

