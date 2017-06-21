Iraqi forces advance on Mosul mosque where IS declared caliphate
The forces had encircled the jihadist group's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, where the mosque is located, on Tuesday, they said. The Counter Terrorism Service are 200 to 300 were metres away from the medieval Grand al-Nuri Mosque, an Iraqi military statement said.
