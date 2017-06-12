Iraqi detainees launch case to halt d...

Iraqi detainees launch case to halt deportation from US

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

More than 100 Iraqi Christians rounded up in the United States over the past week to be sent back amid safety fears. Rights groups filed a case to stop United States immigration officials from deporting more than 100 Iraqis who were rounded up in raids in Michigan over the weekend, including Christians who fear religious-based violence back in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Wed No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC