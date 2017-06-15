Iraqi Christian girl freed from Islamic State says 'mum, dad' again

Iraqi Christina Ezzo Abada, a former hostage of Islamic State militants for three years, smiles during an interview with Reuters inside a cramped home at a refugee camp in Erbil, Iraq June 10, 2017. Iraqi Aida Nuh carries her daughter Christina Ezzo Abada, a former hostage of Islamic State militants for three years, after they were reunited at a refugee camp in Erbil, Iraq June 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.