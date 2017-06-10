Iraqi children play as they celebrate...

Iraqi children play as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, in Mosul, Iraq...

Children gathered in squares on the eastern side of the city. Some played on old swings and others with toy guns and rifles, which were among the toys allowed by Islamic State militants after they took over the city in June 2014.

