Iraqi army wins back Mosul district in battle against Daesh

18 hrs ago

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Iraqi Army took al-Mashahda district in Mosul's Old City in its fight against the forces of Daesh terrorist group, the army's press service said Tuesday, Sputnik reported. "The 16th infantry division has liberated al-Mashahda district in the Old City of Mosul and raised Iraq's flag above its buildings," the statement published on its Facebook platform reads.

