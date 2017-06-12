Iraqi Army Retakes Key Border Crossin...

Iraqi Army Retakes Key Border Crossing with Syria from Daesh

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

An Iraqi soldier walks down a street in Mosul's western Al-Shifa district on June 15, 2017, during the ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the city from Islamic State group fighters. Al-Waleed, which together with two other passageways links Iraq and Syria, came under government control on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Jun 14 No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC