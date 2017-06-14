Iraq Sends Millions of Barrels of Oil...

Iraq Sends Millions of Barrels of Oil to U.S. While Saudis Cut

Read more: Bloomberg

Iraq is driving up crude oil exports to the U.S., the world's second-biggest import market, just as there are signs Saudi Arabia is honoring a pledge to restrict such deliveries, according to tanker-tracking data. The second-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries loaded 12 million barrels of crude for the U.S. in the first 13 days of this month, the tracking shows.

