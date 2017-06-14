Iraq Sends Millions of Barrels of Oil to U.S. While Saudis Cut

Iraq is driving up crude oil exports to the U.S., the world's second-biggest import market, just as there are signs Saudi Arabia is honoring a pledge to restrict such deliveries, according to tanker-tracking data. The second-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries loaded 12 million barrels of crude for the U.S. in the first 13 days of this month, the tracking shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.