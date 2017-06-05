Iraq says it still has Qatari money s...

Iraq says it still has Qatari money sent to free ruling family members

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Iraq still has hundreds of millions of dollars sent by Qatar to secure the release in April of members of the Qatari ruling family abducted in 2015, Iraq's prime minister said on Sunday. Press reports had suggested some of the money had ended up in Iran, angering Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf Arab neighbours of Qatar and contributing to their decision to severe ties with Doha.

