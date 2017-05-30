Iraq Paramilitary Troops Take Strateg...

Iraq Paramilitary Troops Take Strategic Town West of Mosul

A senior leader with an Iraqi government-sanctioned paramilitary force says his troops have captured a key town west of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group. Deputy Head of Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, says in a statement that the troops entered the center of strategic Baaj town Sunday morning.

Chicago, IL

