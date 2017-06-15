Iraq paramilitaries make fresh progress west of Mosul
Baghdad: 11 June 2017: Iraq's paramilitary Hashed al-Shaabi forces said Saturday that they had retaken all areas west of Mosul from the Islamic State group except the town of Tal Afar. The umbrella organisation, which is dominated by Iran-backed Shiite militias, has been fighting primarily on a separate western front since the battle to retake Mosul was launched in October last year.
