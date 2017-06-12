Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at M...

Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at Mosul camp for displaced

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this frame grab from video, a doctor attends to a small girl who was taken ill with suspected food poisoning in the Hassan Sham U2 camp for displaced people located about 20 kilometers east of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Iraq's health minister, Adila Hamoud, told The Associated Press in Baghdad that 752 people had been taken ill and at least two died after they took part in a Monday night meal to break the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 21 hr Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC