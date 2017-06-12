Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at Mosul camp for displaced
In this frame grab from video, a doctor attends to a small girl who was taken ill with suspected food poisoning in the Hassan Sham U2 camp for displaced people located about 20 kilometers east of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Iraq's health minister, Adila Hamoud, told The Associated Press in Baghdad that 752 people had been taken ill and at least two died after they took part in a Monday night meal to break the Muslim dawn-to-dusk fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|21 hr
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC