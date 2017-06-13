Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at Mosul camp for displaced

A mass food poisoning at a camp for displaced people near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least two and sickened hundreds, Iraq's health minister said on Tuesday. Adila Hamoud, the minister, told The Associated Press in Baghdad that 752 people took ill after a meal the previous evening at the Hassan Sham U2 camp, located about 20 kilometers east of Mosul.

