Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at Mosul camp for displaced
A mass food poisoning at a camp for the displaced near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least two people and sickened over 700, Iraq's health minister said on Tuesday. An Iraqi lawmaker who visited the camp and Saudi state television accused a charity from Qatar - a small Gulf Arab country engulfed in a major diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia and several other Arab and Muslim nations - of providing the tainted food.
