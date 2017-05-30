Iraq forces announce gains in west Mosul

Iraqi forces have recaptured around half of two neighborhoods in west Mosul that are among the targets of a broad offensive against jihadists launched last week, officers said on June 2. Iraqi security forces are more than seven months into a massive operation to retake Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , which overran the city nearly three years ago. Now, ISIL's grip on Mosul has been reduced to the Old City and several nearby areas, but the jihadists are still putting up significant resistance and up to 200,000 civilians may be caught in the fighting.

Chicago, IL

