Iraq: Dozens Killed Trying to Flee ISIS-Held Areas of Mosul
In Iraq, Reuters reports dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed over the weekend trying to escape an -held area of Mosul amid the ongoing U.S. offensive to retake control of the city. An aid worker says some of the civilians were shot by militants while they were trying to flee the Zanjili neighborhood.
