Iraq dethrones Saudi Arabia as India'...

Iraq dethrones Saudi Arabia as India's No. 1 oil supplier

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Iraq has been India's largest supplier of crude oil for the last three months, shipping data from Bloomberg has revealed . This means that OPEC's number-two has dethroned the cartel's leader-Saudi Arabia-which has been the top supplier in the world's fastest-growing market in terms of oil consumption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Jun 14 No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,642 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC