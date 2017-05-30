Iraq: Attack in West Mosul Kills More...

Iraq: Attack in West Mosul Kills More Than 20 Civilians

In Iraq, the journalistic monitoring group Airwars reports more than 20 civilians were killed-most of them women and children-after airstrikes or artillery attacks struck their homes in western Mosul. Among those reportedly killed were resident Hussein Abbas and 11 members of a single family.

