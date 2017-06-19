Iran's support for Iraq is support for intl. community: ambassador

In an exclusive interview with The Tehran Times, Baghdad's ambassador to Tehran says the Iraqi government appreciates Iran's stance on the region, noting that the Islamic Republic's help to Iraq in the fight against Daesh is in fact support for the international community. "When the Iranian government and nation stand alongside Iraq, they are in fact standing alongside the international community because Iraq is defending the security and stability of the international community against Daesh terrorists who are threatening the world's security and peace," Ambassador Rageh Al-Musawi says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.