Iran should stop interfering in Iraq, Iraqi VP Allawi says

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Iran's support to Shi'ite groups in Iraq is obstructing efforts to bridge the sectarian divide ahead of a parliamentary election next year, Iraqi Vice President Iyad Allawi said on Friday. Iraqi leaders hope to restore control over all Iraqi territory, defeating Islamic State, before an election due by the middle of next year.

