Iran Criticizes Independence Vote In ...

Iran Criticizes Independence Vote In Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Iran has voiced its opposition to a decision by Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region to hold a referendum on independence, saying the vote would lead to "new problems." "The Kurdistan region is part of the Iraqi republic and unilateral decisions outside the national and legal framework, especially the Iraqi constitution... can only lead to new problems," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on June 10. Iraqi Kurdish officials said on June 7 that the region would hold a referendum on September 25, a move unlikely to be welcomed by the federal government in Baghdad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC