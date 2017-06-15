Iran Criticizes Independence Vote In Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Iran has voiced its opposition to a decision by Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region to hold a referendum on independence, saying the vote would lead to "new problems." "The Kurdistan region is part of the Iraqi republic and unilateral decisions outside the national and legal framework, especially the Iraqi constitution... can only lead to new problems," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on June 10. Iraqi Kurdish officials said on June 7 that the region would hold a referendum on September 25, a move unlikely to be welcomed by the federal government in Baghdad.

