Iran begins exporting gas to Iraq

The Thursday report by the semi-official Fars news agency said the exports began late Wednesday through a pipeline straight to Baghdad. According to the report, the daily flow will start at around 7 billion cubic meters per day and eventually grow to 35 billion cubic meters per day.

Chicago, IL

