The spate of military failures suffered by the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq will push it to launch more terror attacks in the West, a senior Iraqi expert told Xinhua in an exclusive interview on Thursday. Terror attacks across the United Kingdom, France and Belgium have killed dozens of people since March, while the IS militants are being cornered in Mosul and Raqqa, its de factor capitals in Iraq and Syria.

Chicago, IL

