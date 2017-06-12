Hundreds get food poisoning in Iraqi ...

Hundreds get food poisoning in Iraqi displaced camp

Read more: Reuters

Hundreds fell ill from food poisoning in a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul on Monday evening, and were rushed to nearby hospitals, Iraqi officials said. People started vomiting and some fainted after eating an iftar meal, breaking the Muslim Ramadan fast, said lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people.

