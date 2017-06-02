From Manchester to Kabul, world sees ...

From Manchester to Kabul, world sees recent sharp uptick in terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The recent surge in global terror attacks began on May 23 when 22-year-old, English-born suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a backpack bomb during a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena. The bomb killed 22 people - mostly women and young girls -- and left more than 100 wounded in one of the worst terror attacks in the history of the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Thu Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC