Foreigners should get out of the Iraq-Syria quagmire

The old order in Iraq/Syria prior to the US invasion of Iraq was that they were both governed by secular Baathists; Arab nationalists. Since 2003 places like Ramadi, Falluja, Tikrit have repeatedly fallen to this same Sunni group dominated by ex-Saddam loyalists, once they are retaken, they fall again a few years later to the same people going by a different name.

